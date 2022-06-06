New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has declared the Gujarat SSC Result 2022 for Class 10 exams today (June 06). The Class 10 results were declared in the morning on June 6. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results from the official website of the education board -- gseb.org.

The results have been declared on the official website and students have the facility to download their results from the website. The news of the result declaration was given by the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB).

Talking about numbers, then around 9.72 lakh students have registered and appeared for the GSEB SSC Exam 2022. The education body conducted the exam in the month of March. The exam took place from 28th March 2022 until 9th April 2022. Meanwhile, there has been a drastic decline in the number of students who appeared for the SSC exam.

This year 86.91 per cent pass percentage has been recorded. The pass percentage for boys is 84.67 per cent, while for girls is 89.23 per cent. If you have also appeared in the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

GSEB SSC Results 2022 - How to check

Step 1: Students first need to visit the official website -- gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'GSEB SSC Results 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter the information as asked -- click on submit

Step 4: The GSEB SSC Results 2022 results will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Save and download the results for future use.

The students need to obtain 33 per cent marks to get a pass in the Class 10 exam.

