Gandhi Nagar | Jagran Education Desk: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the Class 10 result tomorrow, June 6. According to the Gujarat Board, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th result will be announced at 8 am. Once released, students who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards on the board website -- gseb.org.

Along with the GSEB SSC 10th result 2022, the GSHSEB will also declare the Gujarat board Sanskrit first exam result. Around 9.72 lakh students appeared for the GSEB 10th SSC exam. The GSEB SSC exams were held from March 28, 2022, till April 9, 2022.

Here, check the steps to download Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'GSEB SSC Result 2022' (ONCE DECLARED)

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your Gujarat Board 10th Result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download the same for future use.

Meanwhile, students should know that according to the Gujarat Board Marking scheme, they will have to obtain at least a Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified. Students obtaining Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through supplementary exams.

Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: Marking Scheme

All the students scoring 90 per cent marks will get an A1 grade. While those scoring between 80 per cent and 90 per cent marks get A grades, students with a score between 70 per cent and 80 per cent get B grades. The lowest grade -- D, is for those who score less than 40 per cent.

Posted By: Ashita Singh