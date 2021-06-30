GSEB SSC Result 2021: The Gujarat board released the SSC result 2021 on Tuesday night on their official website--gseb.org. Check out the grade-wise performance

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has declared the GSEB Class 10 Result 2021 on June 29. The Gujarat board released the SSC result at night on their official website--gseb.org. As per reports, the state board has given a mass promotion to all the Gujarat Board SSC students, i.e over 8.5 lakh students have been promoted to the next grade, out of whom 17,186 have scored A-1 this year.

GSEB SSC Result 2021: Grade-wise Performance

A total of 8,57, 204 students registered for the GSEB Class 10 board exam 2021, out of which 4,90,482 students are boys, and 3,66,722 are girls. The number of students securing A-1 grade is 17,186, and A 2 grade is 57,362. B-1 grade is secured by 100,973 students and 1,50,432 students got B-2 grades. C-1 grade is secured by 1,85,266 and C-2 grades by 1,72,253 students. D grade is secured by 1,73,732. This is the first time Gujarat Board has received an all-pass result for GSEB Class 10 Result.

A1: 17,186

A2: 57,362

B1: 1,00,973

B2: 1,50,432

C1: 1,85,266

C2: 1,72,253

D: 1,73,732

Whereas, GSEB Class 10 results for Sanskrit medium candidates will be announced on July 1, 2021, as per the Gujarat board.

How to check GSEB Class 10 result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board--gseb.org

Step 2: Click on GSEB SSC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number, etc

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: GSEB Class 10 result will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

For GSEB Class 10 mark sheet, students are requested to contact their respective schools on the update of the mark sheet and passing certificate.

Earlier, the Gujarat government cancelled class 10 board exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. They had released the evaluation criteria based on which the students have been marked, i.e, 40:20:30:10 formula.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv