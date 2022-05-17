New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Gujarat Board Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has announced that the GSEB Class 10 and GSEB Class 12 General Stream will not be released on Tuesday, May 17th. GSEB issued an official clarification notice and said that a fake circular has been doing rounds on social media regarding the same.

As per the official GSEB notice, a fake press release had been making rounds on social media alleging that the GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2022 will be declared on May 17, 2022 at 8 AM on the official website – gseb.org. Following the fake notice going viral, many students and parents reached out to the Gujarat Board seeking clarification on the matter.

The GSEB Board in response to the fake circular said, "The Board has not announced the date of result of Std-10 and Std-12 general stream of March 2022. So, the press release about the date of the aforesaid viral result is fake.”

Keeping the fake circular content aside, the Gujarat Board SSC and HSC results are likely to get released by the end of this month-- May 2022. However, no specific date for the same has been officially notified by the board yet.

This year, the Gujarat Board conducted the GSEB SSC 2022 examination from March 28, 2022, to April 9, 2022. The GSEB HSC Exams were conducted from March 28, 2022, to April 12, 2022. The Gujarat Board announced the GSEB HSC Results for the Class 12 Science Stream along with the GUJCET 2022 Result on May 12, 2022, at 10 AM.

Meanwhile, as soon as the class 10th and 12th results are declared by the Gujarat Board, students can check thier scorecard on the official website using their roll numbers. For more updates and the latest information on the same, students are advised to follow verified channels for information pertaining to GSEB Results 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh