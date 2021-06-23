GSEB HSC, SSC Result 2021: Gujarat board is likely to announce class 10 and class 12 board result 2021 soon. Here's how to check

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is likely to announce SSC or class 10 and HSC or class 12 board result 2021 soon. The results will be announced in an online mode based on the evaluation criteria revealed by the Gujarat board.

As per a report in Jagran Josh, the Gujarat board is likely to announce GSEB class 12 result by the end of June 2021, while GSEB class 10 result will be declared by the end of July 2021. The result will be released on the official website of Gujarat board--gseb.org and gipl.in.

Also, those class 12 students who will not be satisfied with the results can appear for the written exam. For this, science, arts and commerce stream students will have to return their mark sheets to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board office within 15 days of the HSEB HSC Result 2021 announcement. The date for the physical exam will be announced when the situation gets under control after the declaration of results.

GSEB Class 12 Evaluation Criteria 2021

The class 12 students will be marked on a 25:25:30 formula, that is students' class 10, 11 and 12 performance will be calculated. Class 10 board results will be given 50 per cent weightage, class 11's first and second internal assessment will be given 25 per cent, and class 12's unit test and internal assessment held in 2020-21.

GSEB Class 10 Evaluation Criteria 2021

The class 10 students will be marks on two criteria, that is, school internal evaluation (20 marks) and main school exam (80 marks). However, they all will be given a mass promotion to the next grade based on the marks obtained in class 9 and 10.

Meanwhile, the schools in Gujarat are still close, keeping in mind the safety of students from the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. The government has asked the schools to conduct virtual classes.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv