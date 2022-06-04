Gandhinagar | Jagran Education Desk: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBHSC) on Saturday declared the much-awaited board exam results for class 12 for general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream and Sanskrit medium exams. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results, released at 8 am, on the official website of the Gujarat Board on gseb.org.

On May 12, the board had released the results for science stream.

"The result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Std-12 general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 207 will be published on 4/6/2022 at 09:00 am," Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani had said in a tweet on Friday.

Here's how the candidates can check their Gujarat board 12th results 2022:

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Gujarat Board on gseb.org.

Step 2. Now click on "Gujarat Board 12th HSC General stream Result 2022" which is available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3. The candidates now need to enter their login details.

Step 4. Click on submit. Candidates' results will appear on their screens.

Step 5. Candidates can now download their results.

Step 6. After downloading their results, the candidates are requested to take a printout for future reference.

This year, nearlt 5 lakh candidates appear for the Gujarat board class 12 exams, which were conducted from March 28 to April 12. Out of these, 86.91 per cent students have passed the exams.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, Alarasa, Subir and Chapi centres saw 100 per cent result while Dabhoi centre was lowest with 56.43 per cent. In districts, Dangs had the highest pass percentage of 95.41 per cent, while Vadodara had the lowest pass percentage of 76.49 per cent.

