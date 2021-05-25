GSEB HSC Exams 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct the Class 12 Board exams from July 1 as per the existing system.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct the Class 12 Board exams as per the existing system, announced state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Tuesday. The exams for both the streams - Science and General - will begin from July 1.

"Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct Class 12 exams as per the existing system. Exams of science & general streams will begin on July 1. Part-1 of science stream will have MCQs &descriptive writing in Part-2," said Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

Earlier in the day, Chudasama had said that the GSEB Class 12 Board examinations for Science and General streams will be held at an appropriate time and the Board will decide the schedule and format of the exams after holding a dicussion with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

"A plan should be there to take care of the health of the students and also to take care of their future. Gujarat will take Class 12 Science and General stream examinations. The time and method will be decided after discussion with Hon'ble Chief Minister," Chudasama had tweeted.

The state education minister made the announcement on exams after holding a high-level meeting with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and other ministers over the issue of pending Board exams for Class 12 students.

The Gujarat government has already cancelled Class 10 exams in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the second wave of coronavirus. The students who were scheduled to appear for GSBE Class 10 board exams will now be mass promoted.

Pokhriyal, after chairing a high-level meeting over the issue on Sunday, asked states to respond in writing by May 25 with their suggestions on methodology, process, duration and timing of Class XII board exams, following which the ministry would announce its final decision.

While the government said there is a borad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 Board exams, states like Maharashtra said that “non-examination route” for Class 12 students should be actively examined and Delhi and Kerala governments suggested vaccinating students before the exams.

According to sources, the CBSE has proposed conducting exams between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September. The board also proposed two options: conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta