New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released GSEB HSC Result 2021 or GSEB Class 12 Result 2021 for the Science Stream on Saturday. The GSEB Class 12 result was declared at 8 am by the Gujarat Board. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded to be 100 per cent in the science stream for the first time. Out of the total 1,07, 264 students, 63,028 boys and 44,236 girls have passed the GSEB HSC Board Exam 2021. Gujarat Board has made the result available on their official website--gseb.org.

This year as many as 3,245 students have secured A1 grade, 15,254 students got A2, 24,757 students secured B1 grade, and 26,831 students scored the B2 grade. 289 students have secured E1 grade, and 4 students have got E2 grade.

Rajkot district has topped the chart of districts with 829 students scoring A1 grade.

How to check GSEB HSC Science Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Board--gseb.org

Step 2: Click on HSC Science Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number, etc

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: GSEB HSC Result will display on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

HSC or Class 12 Science students who are not satisfied with the results will be given a chance by GSHSEB to appear for the board exams in an offline format. The dates for the board exams will be announced after the COVID-19 pandemic gets undercontrol.

GSEB HSC Science Result 2021: Mark Sheet

As the result is out, school authorities can download the HSC Result while the students are required to get in touch with the schools regarding the HSC Result mark sheet. The students will get time and date after the Gujarat board will notify the dates to schools to distribute HSC 2021 mark sheets, certificates and revaluation or verification to the students.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv