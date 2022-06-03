New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GSEB, is all set to announce class 12 results on Saturday (June 4). As per the information given, the results will be announced at 8 in the morning. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Once the results are out, students can check and download the results from the official website -- gseb.org

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani announced that the education board will announce the date and time of the declaration of results. The minister took to his Twitter account and informed students that GSEB HSC Class 12th general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream, and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 2022 will be out at 8 Am on June 4.

Students should note that the results of GSEB HSC Science Result 2022 have already been released. The results were announced on May 12, 2022. Apart from class 12 science stream results, the education body also released the results of engineering entrance, GUJCET 2022.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to check Gujarat HSC Result 2022 online?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- gseb.org

Step 2: Now, students need to enter the exam roll number and other details on the website

Step 3: Once done, students will be able to check their results easily.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

Talking about numbers, then over 1.07 lakh, students appeared for the Science exam this year. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 72.02 per cent for the science stream. Meanwhile, the education board will declare the GSEB HSC General result or Commerce and Humanities stream. About 4 lakh students appear for the GSEB HSC General stream exams every year.

Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for more information related result declaration.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen