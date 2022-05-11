New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The result declaration date for Gujarat Board Class 12 or HSC final exam results for the Science stream and Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) result 2022 has been confirmed by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Wednesday. As per the education board, the results will be released on Thursday (May 12).

The information was confirmed by the Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani through social media. He confirmed the date and time of the result declaration.

Date and Time for GSEB class 12th Science result 2022

As per the information shared, the education body will announce class 12 Science results at 10 am on May 12. Once the results are out students can check and download them through the official website.

Students should also note that the education board is yet to announce the results date and time for Commerce, Arts, and Vocational stream.

The Gujarat education board conducted the board exams from March 28 to April 12 for Science and General streams.

Meanwhile, talking about GUJCET, then it is a state-level entrance exam that allows students to take admission in engineering and other professional courses. The entrance exam took place on April 18.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download your results (once out) then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Gujarat Board HSC, GUJCET Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of GSEB-- gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website students will find the link that reads 'Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 link for Science stream or GUJCET 2022 result' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate needs to enter their login details -- click on submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the page and take a printout

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen