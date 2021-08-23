GSEB 12th Result 2021 DECLARED: Gujarat Board releases Arts, Commerce repeater scorecard on gseb.org; here's how to download
New Delhi | Jagran Education News: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared GSEB Class 12th General Stream Result 2021 today, August 23, 2021. The result is announced for all the unsatisfied students who appeared for the offline exams in July 2021. The Gujarat Board has released the Class 12th Arts and Commerce Stream Result 2021 (Repeater/ Isolated/Private) on the official website--gseb.org.
Along with the result, Gujarat Board also released the class 12 General Stream ky statistical highlight and important updates. As per the information shared by the state board, a total of 1,14,193 regular and private students appeared for the repeater exam held in July. Out of the total, 113 were differently-abled students. On similar lines, of the total number of students, around 27.83 per cent, that is, 31,785 students have cleared the exam.
How to check GSEB Class 12 General Stream (Repeater) Result 2021?
Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board--gseb.org
Step 2: Click of Class 12 Result 2021 link
Step 3: Enter your 6 digit exam seat number
Step 4: Click on Submit
Step 6: Your GSEB Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference
GSEB Class 12 General Stream (Repeater) Result 2021: Statistics
|
Particulars
|
Numbers or percentage
|
Total students registered
|
1,30,388
|
Total students appeared
|
1,14,193
|
Number of students passed
|
31,785
|
Overall passing percentage
|
27.83%
|
Total boys appeared
|
89,106
|
Total girls who appeared
|
40,727
|
Number of boys passed
|
19,032
|
Number of girls who declared passed
|
12,564
|
Overall pass percentage of boys
|
24.31
|
Pass percentage of girls
|
35.45
Complete highlights of GSEB Class 12 General Stream (Repeater) Result 2021
Earlier, the Gujarat Board released GSEB Class 12th Science stream result 2021 for (Repeater/ Isolated/Private) held in July.
Meanwhile, this year, Gujarat Board didn't release Clas 12 General stream Results individually. Schools were required to log in to the official website with their index number and password and download the results of their students. For scorecards, students had to contact their school.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv