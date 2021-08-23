New Delhi | Jagran Education News: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared GSEB Class 12th General Stream Result 2021 today, August 23, 2021. The result is announced for all the unsatisfied students who appeared for the offline exams in July 2021. The Gujarat Board has released the Class 12th Arts and Commerce Stream Result 2021 (Repeater/ Isolated/Private) on the official website--gseb.org.

Along with the result, Gujarat Board also released the class 12 General Stream ky statistical highlight and important updates. As per the information shared by the state board, a total of 1,14,193 regular and private students appeared for the repeater exam held in July. Out of the total, 113 were differently-abled students. On similar lines, of the total number of students, around 27.83 per cent, that is, 31,785 students have cleared the exam. 

Also Read
LIVE TN 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: Overall pass percentage at 100 per..
LIVE TN 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: Overall pass percentage at 100 per..

How to check GSEB Class 12 General Stream (Repeater) Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board--gseb.org

Step 2: Click of Class 12 Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your 6 digit exam seat number

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 6: Your GSEB Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

GSEB Class 12 General Stream (Repeater) Result 2021: Statistics

Particulars

Numbers or percentage

Total students registered

1,30,388

Total students appeared

1,14,193

Number of students passed

31,785

Overall passing percentage

27.83%

Total boys appeared

89,106

Total girls who appeared

40,727

Number of boys passed

19,032

Number of girls who declared passed

12,564

Overall pass percentage of boys

24.31

Pass percentage of girls

35.45

Complete highlights of GSEB Class 12 General Stream (Repeater) Result 2021 


Earlier, the Gujarat Board released GSEB Class 12th Science stream result 2021 for (Repeater/ Isolated/Private) held in July. 

Meanwhile, this year, Gujarat Board didn't release Clas 12 General stream Results individually. Schools were required to log in to the official website with their index number and password and download the results of their students. For scorecards, students had to contact their school. 

Also Read
Delhi University considering to name upcoming college after Veer Savarkar
Delhi University considering to name upcoming college after Veer Savarkar

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv