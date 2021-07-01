GSEB Class 10 Result 2021: GSEB Sanskrit Madhyam Result 2021 for SSC or class 10 students today. Students are also expected to be promoted to the next grade.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) is going to declare the GSEB Sanskrit Madhyam Result 2021 for SSC or class 10 students today, July 1, 2021. Though the Gujarat Board has confirmed the date, the time of declaration of result has not been revealed. Moreover, the state board has not even specified whether the results would be made available directly to the class 10 students via the official website--gseb.org or gsebeservice.com, or will it be for School Principals.

How to check GSEB Class 10 Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board--gseb.org and gsebeservice.com

Step 2: Click on GSEB SSC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number, etc

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: GSEB Result will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

All Pass Result Expected

The results of GSEB Sanskrit medium class 10 students is based on the alternative evaluation criteria, i.e, internal assessment. Earlier on June 29, GSEB declared all the class 10 students 'Pass'. Similarly, GSEB Sanskrit medium students are also expected to be promoted to the next grade.

On Tuesday, GSEB SSC Results 2021 were declared by the state board. However, the results were made available only for the school principal and administrators via school login. Similarly, GSEB Sanskrit SSC Results are also expected to be made available only for school authorities. So students are requested to contact their respective schools for the results and mark sheet.

This year for the first time, Gujarat registered a 100 per cent passing percentage in the state. A total of 857204 students had registered for the SSC Board Exams 2021, out of which 4.90 lakh were boys, and 3.66 lakh were girls. They all have been declared Pass and promoted to the next grade.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv