New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has decided to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. Recently, the board released the exam date sheet for class 10 and 12 on the official website of Gujarat board--gseb.org. According to the revised schedule, the GSEB SSC or class 10 exams will be conducted from July 1 to July 8, while GSEB HSC or class 12 exams will be held from July 1 to 10, 2021. The GSEB HSC General Stream (Humanities and Commerce) exam will be conducted from July 1 to July 16, 2021. The class 12 board exams will be held in two shifts, the first shift will start from 10 am to 1:15 pm while the second will commence from 2:30 pm to 5:45 pm in the evening. 

This year 1.40 lakh students of the science stream and 5.43 lakh of the general stream will appear for class 12 board exams 2021. Here check out the complete schedule of class 10 and class 12 board exams.

GSEB SSC Time Table 2021

July 1

First language - Gujarati, Hindi,Marathi, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil,Telugu, Odia

July 2

Gujarati second language

July 3

Science

July 5

Maths

July 6

Social science

July 7

English second language

July 8

Second language (Hindi, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabi, Urdu)

GSEB HSC General Stream Time Table 2021

Date

Subject (Exam timing- 10:00 am - 1:15 pm)

Subject (Exam timing- 2:30 pm – 5:45 pm)

July 1, 2021

Sahkar Panchayat

Namanam muḷa tatvo

July 2, 2021

History

Statistics

July 3, 2021

Agricultural education, Home science, Textile science, Poultry and Dairy Science, Van Aushadhi

Philosophy

July 5, 2021

Social Science

Business Administration

July 6, 2021

--

Economics

July 7, 2021

--

First language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/English/Tamil

July 8, 2021

-

Psychology

July 9, 2021

Secretariat practices and Commerce

Geography

July 10, 2021

-

Hindi (second language)

July 13, 2021

Rajyashastra

Sociology

July 14, 2021

Music Ethics

Gujarati (SL) / English (SL)

July 15, 2021

Painting (Theoretical)

Painting (Practical)

Healthcare(T)

Retails (T)

Beauty and Wellness

Travel and Tourism

Computer Introduction

July 16, 2021

  

Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabi/Prakrit

GSEB HSC Science Stream Time Table 2021

Date

Subject 

July 1, 2021

Physics

July 3, 2021

Chemistry

July 5, 2021

Biology

July 6, 2021

Mathematics

July 8, 2021

English – First Language & Second Language

July 10, 2021

First language (Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil), Second language (Gujarati/Hindi), Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabi, Prakrit, Computer Application (Theory)

How to download GSEB SSC and HSC Time Table 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board--gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the 'Board's Website' link

Step 3: Click on the 'Gujarat SSC/HSC' link

Step 4: The timetable will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the file in PDF format and take the printout

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv