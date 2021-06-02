GSEB Board Exams 2021: Date sheets for class 10th and 12th exams released; check full time table here
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has decided to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. Recently, the board released the exam date sheet for class 10 and 12 on the official website of Gujarat board--gseb.org. According to the revised schedule, the GSEB SSC or class 10 exams will be conducted from July 1 to July 8, while GSEB HSC or class 12 exams will be held from July 1 to 10, 2021. The GSEB HSC General Stream (Humanities and Commerce) exam will be conducted from July 1 to July 16, 2021. The class 12 board exams will be held in two shifts, the first shift will start from 10 am to 1:15 pm while the second will commence from 2:30 pm to 5:45 pm in the evening.
This year 1.40 lakh students of the science stream and 5.43 lakh of the general stream will appear for class 12 board exams 2021. Here check out the complete schedule of class 10 and class 12 board exams.
GSEB SSC Time Table 2021
|
July 1
|
First language - Gujarati, Hindi,Marathi, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil,Telugu, Odia
|
July 2
|
Gujarati second language
|
July 3
|
Science
|
July 5
|
Maths
|
July 6
|
Social science
|
July 7
|
English second language
|
July 8
|
Second language (Hindi, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabi, Urdu)
GSEB HSC General Stream Time Table 2021
|
Date
|
Subject (Exam timing- 10:00 am - 1:15 pm)
|
Subject (Exam timing- 2:30 pm – 5:45 pm)
|
July 1, 2021
|
Sahkar Panchayat
|
Namanam muḷa tatvo
|
July 2, 2021
|
History
|
Statistics
|
July 3, 2021
|
Agricultural education, Home science, Textile science, Poultry and Dairy Science, Van Aushadhi
|
Philosophy
|
July 5, 2021
|
Social Science
|
Business Administration
|
July 6, 2021
|
--
|
Economics
|
July 7, 2021
|
--
|
First language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/English/Tamil
|
July 8, 2021
|
-
|
Psychology
|
July 9, 2021
|
Secretariat practices and Commerce
|
Geography
|
July 10, 2021
|
-
|
Hindi (second language)
|
July 13, 2021
|
Rajyashastra
|
Sociology
|
July 14, 2021
|
Music Ethics
|
Gujarati (SL) / English (SL)
|
July 15, 2021
|
Painting (Theoretical)
Painting (Practical)
Healthcare(T)
Retails (T)
Beauty and Wellness
Travel and Tourism
|
Computer Introduction
|
July 16, 2021
|
Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabi/Prakrit
GSEB HSC Science Stream Time Table 2021
|
Date
|
Subject
|
July 1, 2021
|
Physics
|
July 3, 2021
|
Chemistry
|
July 5, 2021
|
Biology
|
July 6, 2021
|
Mathematics
|
July 8, 2021
|
English – First Language & Second Language
|
July 10, 2021
|
First language (Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil), Second language (Gujarati/Hindi), Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabi, Prakrit, Computer Application (Theory)
How to download GSEB SSC and HSC Time Table 2021?
Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board--gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the 'Board's Website' link
Step 3: Click on the 'Gujarat SSC/HSC' link
Step 4: The timetable will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the file in PDF format and take the printout
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv