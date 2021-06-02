GSEB Board Exams 2021: GSEB SSC exams will be conducted from July 1 to July 8, while GSEB HSC exams will be held from July 1 to 16, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has decided to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. Recently, the board released the exam date sheet for class 10 and 12 on the official website of Gujarat board--gseb.org. According to the revised schedule, the GSEB SSC or class 10 exams will be conducted from July 1 to July 8, while GSEB HSC or class 12 exams will be held from July 1 to 10, 2021. The GSEB HSC General Stream (Humanities and Commerce) exam will be conducted from July 1 to July 16, 2021. The class 12 board exams will be held in two shifts, the first shift will start from 10 am to 1:15 pm while the second will commence from 2:30 pm to 5:45 pm in the evening.

This year 1.40 lakh students of the science stream and 5.43 lakh of the general stream will appear for class 12 board exams 2021. Here check out the complete schedule of class 10 and class 12 board exams.

GSEB SSC Time Table 2021

July 1 First language - Gujarati, Hindi,Marathi, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil,Telugu, Odia July 2 Gujarati second language July 3 Science July 5 Maths July 6 Social science July 7 English second language July 8 Second language (Hindi, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabi, Urdu)

GSEB HSC General Stream Time Table 2021

Date Subject (Exam timing- 10:00 am - 1:15 pm) Subject (Exam timing- 2:30 pm – 5:45 pm) July 1, 2021 Sahkar Panchayat Namanam muḷa tatvo July 2, 2021 History Statistics July 3, 2021 Agricultural education, Home science, Textile science, Poultry and Dairy Science, Van Aushadhi Philosophy July 5, 2021 Social Science Business Administration July 6, 2021 -- Economics July 7, 2021 -- First language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/English/Tamil July 8, 2021 - Psychology July 9, 2021 Secretariat practices and Commerce Geography July 10, 2021 - Hindi (second language) July 13, 2021 Rajyashastra Sociology July 14, 2021 Music Ethics Gujarati (SL) / English (SL) July 15, 2021 Painting (Theoretical) Painting (Practical) Healthcare(T) Retails (T) Beauty and Wellness Travel and Tourism Computer Introduction July 16, 2021 Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabi/Prakrit

GSEB HSC Science Stream Time Table 2021

Date Subject July 1, 2021 Physics July 3, 2021 Chemistry July 5, 2021 Biology July 6, 2021 Mathematics July 8, 2021 English – First Language & Second Language July 10, 2021 First language (Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil), Second language (Gujarati/Hindi), Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabi, Prakrit, Computer Application (Theory)

How to download GSEB SSC and HSC Time Table 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board--gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the 'Board's Website' link

Step 3: Click on the 'Gujarat SSC/HSC' link

Step 4: The timetable will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the file in PDF format and take the printout

