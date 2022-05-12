New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Class 12 Science Result 2022 on May 12. The GSEB HSC Result 2022 for the Science stream was released at 10 am. Students from the Science stream can now check their scores on the official website of GSEB at- gseb.org.

The date of release was confirmed by GSEB on Wednesday. Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani also confirmed the news through his social media. He mentioned the date and time of the result declaration in the post. Along with GSEB Result 2022, the result for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 has also been declared.

Students can check the results by following the below-given steps. If students face any difficulty in checking the scores due to low server, it is advised to keep patience. It could be because a large number of students trying to check the scores at the same time. Once the traffic subsides, students will be able to view the result without any difficulty. The merit list for both GSEB Result and GUJCET Result will be made available online.

Here's how to check GSEB Class 12 Result 2022:

First, go to the official website at- gseb.org

On the home page click on the Results Tab and click on Latest Results

Then a new window with Results will open in front of you.

There you have to fill in your seat number and click on submit

After this, your GSEB Class 12 Science Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha