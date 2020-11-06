Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to conduct classes 10th and 12th board examinations in May 2021. Read on to know the details about the Gujrat Board examinations.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will conduct the classes 10th and 12th board examinations (for session 2020-2021) in May. The board has extended the dates of examination due to the increase in the spread of coronavirus cases in the state. More than, 16-lakh students have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2020. According to the reports, GSEB President Ageshah said that the students of class 10th and 12th must get more time to prepare for board examinations. However, the dates of the examinations have not been announced yet. According to the report issued by the Gujrat Board, the second session for the examination will day 155 days which usually takes 115-120 days.

On the other hand, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that the process of filling the board examination form will start after the Diwali holidays. Also, there will be no change in the format of the board examination and the examination will be conducted like previous years.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has asked the education department of the state to prepare guidelines for the reopening of schools and colleges in the state. In addition, the department has asked to prepare a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) which will be carried out by students and officials in view of the outbreak of the pandemic. The re-opening guidelines and SOPs will be published on the official website of GSEB.

However, the Education Ministry of India has granted permission to open the classes on a voluntary basis. The students from classes 9th to 12th can now attend their lectures and lab practical after parents' consent. All the universities and schools are ordered to strictly follow state guidelines and SOPs. However, schools for primary and juniors schools are still closed in almost all states.

