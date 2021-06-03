GSBSHSE HSSC Exam 2021: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced the cancellation of class 12 board exams 2021. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the GSBSHSE HSSC Exam 2021. This decision was announced after a meeting with the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and state education department regarding pending class 12 board exams 2021. The results of class 12 students will be declared as per well-defined objective criteria.

“After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 exams shall be cancelled, as the health & safety of our students is of utmost priority. This will also help put an end to the anxiety amongst the students, parents and teachers,” Pramod Sawant tweeted late evening on Wednesday.

The results will be declared as per a well-defined objective criteria. 2/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 2, 2021

Class 12 Result Based on Objective Criteria

The marking scheme of the class 12 students will be based on the objective criteria, but the detailed information will be released by the Goa board soon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Goa CM said, "We have three suggestions before us right now. One is to cancel the exams, the second is to declare results on internal assessment of marks or allow those who are keen on taking the exam to appear for it, and the third is to declare both the results (internal assessment and final examination) together."

Notably, Goa's decision to cancel class 12 board exams has come a day after the centre announced the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 exams. The marking scheme of CBSE will also be announced soon by the board.

Meanwhile, apart from Goa, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and CISCE board has also cancelled class 12 exams. Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, among others, are likely to announce the final decision by the end of this week. Whereas, Andhra Pradesh is adamant to conduct Intermediate Exams around August. It has also written to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal over the conduction of BIEAP Intermediate exams 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv