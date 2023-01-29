GPSSB Clerk Exam 2023: Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk Exam Cancelled After Paper Leak

The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board, GPSSB competitive examination for the recruitment of junior clerks was cancelled hours before it was scheduled on Sunday over its question paper leak and police detained a suspect in this connection, the state panchayat exam board said.

The Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam was scheduled for 11 am today. As many as 9.5 lakh candidates had registered for the exam for 1,181 posts which were to be held at 2,995 centres across the state.

"The junior clerk (administrative/accounting) exam was to be conducted in different districts between 11 am and 12 noon on January 29. As per the information received from the police early Sunday morning, they detained a suspect and upon his interrogation seized a copy of the question paper from his possession," the board said in the statement.

The police were investigating the matter, it said. The board expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the candidates and informed them not to go to the examination centres.

"The examination will be conducted afresh at the earliest, for which the board will issue a new advertisement," it said.

Students and their parents who had reached the Jamnagar centre for the exam expressed disappointment and anger while demanding strict action by the government against the culprits. Notably, a total of 26,882 students were registered for the exam in Jamnagar, while more than 7,00,000 people were expected to sit in the examination across the state.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi claimed this was the 15th government competitive exam which was cancelled in the last 12 years because of a question paper leak.

For the unversed, Gujarat had been marred by a number of cases of competitive exam question papers leak that led to widespread agitation by the youth in the state.