GPAT 2023: Registration Process Begins For Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test at gpat.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Pattern

National Testing Agency (NTA) started the registration process for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023. The last date to register will be March 6. Candidates can apply at– gpat.nta.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to apply will be March 6 till 5 pm and the exam fee can be paid till 11:50 pm. The correction window will be open between March 7 to 9. The exam will be conducted for three hours. However, the authorities have not announced any exam date or admit card release date yet. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest information.

GPAT 2023: Eligibility

Candidates appearing for the GPAT 2023 must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry students) or equivalent from a recognized university. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s Degree B.Pharmacy (10+2+4) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2023-24 can also apply for GPAT 2023 Computer Based Test (CBT). The aspirant must be a citizen of India. There is no age limit for appearing in the GPAT exam.

GPAT 2023: Exam Pattern

GPAT 2023 will be held for three hours entrance examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidate's ability across various segments, for admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) Program Courses.

Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Allied Subjects– 38 questions for 152 marks

Pharmaceutics and Allied Subjects– 38 questions for 152 marks

Pharmacognosy and Allied Subjects– 10 questions for 40 marks

Pharmacology and Allied Subjects– 28 questions for 112 marks

Other Subjects–11 questions for 44 marks

Total- - 125 questions for 500 marks.

GPAT 2023: Application fee

The male candidates will have to pay Rs 2200 and the female category candidate will have to pay Rs 1100.

GPAT 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– gpat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Registration for GPAT 2023’ and complete registration using their Email Id and Mobile No

Step 3: Now candidates have to fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 4: Pay the required fee and submit the application form

Note: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.