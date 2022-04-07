New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The admit cards for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) have been released. The GPAT 2022 Admit cards are available on the official website of NTA (National Testing Agency). Candidates appearing for the GPAT 2022 Exam can download their GPAT Admit Cards from - gpat.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

The GPAT 2022 exam will be conducted on April 9. The timing of the examination will be from 9 AM to 12 Noon. NTA will be conducting the pharmacy aptitude examination. Below given are the steps to download the GPAT Admit Card. It must be noted that candidates must keep their GPAT 2022 admit cards safely as they will be needed once the results are declared by NTA for GPAT 2022 Exam. Also, these will be needed at the examination centre for getting entry into the examination hall. NTA has already released the GPAT 2022 exam centre cities for candidates.

How to download GPAT 2022 Admit Card: Step-by-step process

Step 1- First visit the official GPAT NTA website – gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2- Then click on the link “Download GPAT Admit Card” available on the homepage.

Step 3- Then you will be asked to log in using your credentials such as – application number, date of birth.

Step 4- Once you have submitted all the asked details, your GPAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Download the admit card and take a printout.

The GPAT 2022 exam will test four major fields along with their allied subjects- including Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacognosy, Pharmacology. In case candidates face any problems while downloading the GPAT 2022 Admit Card, they can reach out to NTA through the NTA Helpdesk or email to gpat@nta.ac.in.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha