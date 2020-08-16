Centre has rubbished these reports and said that no such decision has been taken by the government.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In recent days, social media was abuzz with reports that all the schools in the country will remain closed till December due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Centre has rubbished these reports and said that no such decision has been taken by the government. "A news agency has reported that the Central Government has decided to not re-open schools until December.#PIBFactCheck: The government has not made any such decision," PIB Fact Check said in Tweet dated August 13.

A news agency has reported that the Central Government has decided to not re-open schools until December.#PIBFactCheck: Government has not made any such decision.#FakeNews pic.twitter.com/az7JDcOmWn August 13, 2020

The schools across the country have been closed since mid-March and the Education Minister Pokhriyal has already stated that the decision to re-open schools will only be taken after due consultation with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Home Affairs once the situation improves.

Several state governments including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Goa are reviewing the possibility of reopening the schools but parents are not ready to send their children to schools just yet. “We have drawn up a preliminary plan for reopening schools but it is still open for further discussions with parents and other stakeholders, and will be implemented only in accordance with the directives of the Union government,” Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated.

According to a report In Indian Express, whenever the schools will be reopened senior students (from class 9-12) will be called for first as they will in a better position to comply with social distancing norms. Meanwhile, the education ministry has also ruled out the possibility of declaring academic session 2020-21 as zero-academic year.

