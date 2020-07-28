Goa SSC Results 2020 DECLARED: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on Tuesday declared the SSC (Class 10th) results 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on Tuesday declared the SSC (Class 10th) results 2020. The results were declared on the official website of Goa board at gbshse.gov.in.

This year, 19,680 students have appeared in the Goa Board class 10 examination. The Goa Board SSC examination was conducted at 29 centres across the state. The number of candidates appearing for SSC 2020 examination was 19,680 out of which 9,790 were boys and 9,890 were girls.

Here's how to check your GBSHSE class 10th or SSC results 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website at gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “GBSHSE SSC Result 2020” link

Step 3: Enter your credentials and log in

Step 4: The results will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the results. You can also take its print out for future use.

The students who have appeared for the GBSHSE class 10th or SSC exams 2020 can also check their scorecard on the following websites if the official website of Goa Board slows down.

The Goa Board SSC Results 2020 will be available on the following websites:

www.gbshsegoa.net

www.schools9.com

www.jagaranjosh.com

www.results.shiksha

This year, 19,680 students have appeared in the Goa Board class 10 examination. The Goa board SSC exam had begun from February 12. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, some papers were postponed in wake of the coronavirus-mandated lockdown. The pending exams resumed from May 21 and concluded on June 6.

In 2019, a total of 92.47% of students have passed the Goa Board SSC examination. The pass percentage of girls was 92.64% and that of boys was 92.31%.

Posted By: Talib Khan