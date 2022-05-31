Panaji | Jagran Education Desk: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE has announced the date of the Goa Board Class 10th results. According to an official Goa Board notification, Goa SSC results or class 10th results will be declared on June 1st, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Goa class, and 10th exams will be able to check their scorecards on the official website of the Goa Board.

The official notification of the Goa Education Board on the website reads, "SSC April 2022 Examination Results will be declared on 1/06/2022 at 5:30 pm." Students may please check other details below.

Once released, candidates can check their Goa Board 10th or SSC scorecards on the -gbshse.info. Students must also note that on Wednesday, May 1st, Goa Board will be releasing class 10th results in the evening at 5:30 pm. Students should know that the Goa board conducted Class 10th exams in two terms and term 1 results have already been declared.

Students can check the steps to check their Goa Board Class 10th Results, here:

Step 1: Visit the official page of the education board -- gbshse.info

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the link that reads GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 (Marks)

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their details -- Once done click on submit.

Step 4: The Goa Board SSC or Class 10 Results 2022 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Take a Screenshot or Download and print a copy for future references

The GBSHSE Term 2 exams were held from April 5 to 26, 2022 across 31 centres. The papers were held in offline mode and nearly 20,000 candidates are waiting for the Goa Board's 10th result declared announcement.

Students must note that GBSHSE will take about 2-3 days to release the consolidated mark sheets with scores of all students as per the earlier trend of class 12 for Goa SSC Result 2022 declaration.

Meanwhile, Goa Board released the Goa Class 12th or HSSC results earlier this month on May 21st. The Goa education board conducted the class 12 Term 2 exam in the month of April in offline mode. These exams were conducted from April 5 to 23, 2022.

