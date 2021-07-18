Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2021: To check the result of the Science, Commerce and Arts stream students will be required to their seat numbers, school index numbers and names.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared Goa HSSC or Class 12 Result 2021 today. The students who registered themselves for the Goa Board Class 12 Board Exam 2021 can check their results on the official website of GBSHSE-ghshse.gov.in. To check the result of the Science, Commerce and Arts stream students will be required to their seat numbers, school index numbers and names.

How to check Goa Board HSSC Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Goa Board--ghshse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as seat number, index number, etc

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 will display on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021: Merit List

The Goa Board has not released the merit list of class 12 result 2021, due to the cancellation of the board exam.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Goa Board Higher Secondary School Certificate Examinations or Class 12 board exam was scheduled to be held from April 24 to May 18. However, the state government cancelled the exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. To evaluate the students the state board carefully planned assessment criteria. For CWSN/NSQF subject, the internal assessment carried 60 marks for practical and 40 marks for theory.

For Vocational stream, 100 marks for practical and 50 marks for theory. For non-practical subjects like General Foundation Course and English, 30 marks for internal assessment and 70 for the external component.

For the General stream, 20 marks for internal assessment and 30 marks for non-practical subjects. The external component of the Board’s examination carries 70/80 marks.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv