New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE is going to announce Goa Board SSC Result 2022 today (June 1). According to the official notice issued by the education board, the results will be declared at 5:30 PM today. Students are also advised to keep a close eye on the official website, and once the results are out, candidates can check and download the results from the official website --gbshse.info

The education board earlier informed students that the GBSHE results will be declared on June 1. Apart from the date, students were also given the time when the results will be declared. Students should note that the education board will release the consolidated mark sheets later, and only results are being announced today.

The official press release on Goa Board 10th SSC Results reads, "Press Conference will be held on 1st June 2022 at 5.30 PM in Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa, and Chairman of the Board Shri. Bhagirath G. Shetye will brief the result to the media. So, it is requested to communicate the above schedule of the Press Conference to all concerned and oblige."

Talking about numbers, then nearly 20,000 students who appeared in the exam are now eagerly waiting for the results to be released. If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results (once released) then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Know the steps to check Goa Class 10 result 2022 online

Step 1: Go to the official website -- gbshse.info

Step 2: Students need to check the ‘recent announcements' sections

Step 3: There, students will find the link that reads ‘Goa Board 10th result 2022.’ -- Click on that

Step 4: Enter the seat number and fill the captcha

Step 5: The 10th SSC result 2022 Goa board will be shown on the screen

NOTE: Download and save the Goa Class 10 result for future use

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen