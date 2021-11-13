New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Goa Board Term 1 Exam 2022 date sheet for SSC and HSSC examinations. The term-1 exams for SSC will take place from December 1, while the HSSC exams will start from December 8. Students can check the date sheet from the official website – gbshse.gov.in.
The exams for HSSC vocational students will start on January 5, 2022, and end on January 11. Exams for class 10 students will begin at 10:30 am and will be concluded at 12:30 pm. Students are advised to reach the examination center at 10 am, as no student will be allowed to the exam hall half an hour later of the commencement of the exam.
For students to understand how to fill the OMR sheet correctly, the Goa board has also released the OMR sheet sample and the correct way to fill it. To mark the correct answer, students have to darken the circle denoting the correct option using a blick or blue ballpoint pen.
The practical exams will take place from March 1, 2022, while for students who are in pre-vocational courses, the practical exam will exams will be conducted from March 14 onwards.
Goa Board Term 1 Exams 2022: Class 10
|
Name of the subjects
|
Date
|
Home vegetable garden
|
December 1, 2021
|
Fundamentals of bakery
|
December 2, 2021
|
Basic cookery
|
December 4, 2021
|
Basic Floriculture
|
December 6, 2021
|
Drawing
|
December 7, 2021
|
Music
|
December 8, 2021
|
Science
|
December 9, 2021
|
Third Language
|
December 10, 2021
|
First Language
|
December 11, 2021
|
Mathematics
|
December 13, 2021
|
Social Science Paper
|
December 14, 2021
|
Second Language
|
December 15, 2021
|
Astronomy
|
December 16, 2021
|
Social Science Paper 2
|
December 17, 2021
|
Geography & Economics
|
December 18, 2021
Goa Board Term 1 Exams 2022: Class 12
|
Name of the subjects
|
Date
|
Geography
|
December 8, 2021
|
Accountancy, History, Physics
|
December 9, 2021
|
Language 1
|
December 10, 2021
|
Language 2
|
December 11, 2021
|
Mathematics
|
December 13, 2021
|
Psychology
|
December 14, 2021
|
Business Studies & Chemistry
|
December 15, 2021
|
Language
|
December 16, 2021
|
Banking
|
December 17, 2021
|
Economics, Biology, Geology
|
December 18, 2021
|
Political Science
|
December 20, 2021
|
Sociology
|
December 21, 2021
