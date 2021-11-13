New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Goa Board Term 1 Exam 2022 date sheet for SSC and HSSC examinations. The term-1 exams for SSC will take place from December 1, while the HSSC exams will start from December 8. Students can check the date sheet from the official website – gbshse.gov.in.

The exams for HSSC vocational students will start on January 5, 2022, and end on January 11. Exams for class 10 students will begin at 10:30 am and will be concluded at 12:30 pm. Students are advised to reach the examination center at 10 am, as no student will be allowed to the exam hall half an hour later of the commencement of the exam.

For students to understand how to fill the OMR sheet correctly, the Goa board has also released the OMR sheet sample and the correct way to fill it. To mark the correct answer, students have to darken the circle denoting the correct option using a blick or blue ballpoint pen.

The practical exams will take place from March 1, 2022, while for students who are in pre-vocational courses, the practical exam will exams will be conducted from March 14 onwards.

Goa Board Term 1 Exams 2022: Class 10

Name of the subjects Date Home vegetable garden December 1, 2021 Fundamentals of bakery December 2, 2021 Basic cookery December 4, 2021 Basic Floriculture December 6, 2021 Drawing December 7, 2021 Music December 8, 2021 Science December 9, 2021 Third Language December 10, 2021 First Language December 11, 2021 Mathematics December 13, 2021 Social Science Paper December 14, 2021 Second Language December 15, 2021 Astronomy December 16, 2021 Social Science Paper 2 December 17, 2021 Geography & Economics December 18, 2021

Goa Board Term 1 Exams 2022: Class 12

Name of the subjects Date Geography December 8, 2021 Accountancy, History, Physics December 9, 2021 Language 1 December 10, 2021 Language 2 December 11, 2021 Mathematics December 13, 2021 Psychology December 14, 2021 Business Studies & Chemistry December 15, 2021 Language December 16, 2021 Banking December 17, 2021 Economics, Biology, Geology December 18, 2021 Political Science December 20, 2021 Sociology December 21, 2021

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen