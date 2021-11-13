New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Goa Board Term 1 Exam 2022 date sheet for SSC and HSSC examinations. The term-1 exams for SSC will take place from December 1, while the HSSC exams will start from December 8. Students can check the date sheet from the official website – gbshse.gov.in. 

The exams for HSSC vocational students will start on January 5, 2022, and end on January 11. Exams for class 10 students will begin at 10:30 am and will be concluded at 12:30 pm. Students are advised to reach the examination center at 10 am, as no student will be allowed to the exam hall half an hour later of the commencement of the exam. 

For students to understand how to fill the OMR sheet correctly, the Goa board has also released the OMR sheet sample and the correct way to fill it. To mark the correct answer, students have to darken the circle denoting the correct option using a blick or blue ballpoint pen.

The practical exams will take place from March 1, 2022, while for students who are in pre-vocational courses, the practical exam will exams will be conducted from March 14 onwards.

Goa Board Term 1 Exams 2022: Class 10

Name of the subjects

Date

Home vegetable garden

December 1, 2021

 

Fundamentals of bakery

December 2, 2021

Basic cookery

December 4, 2021

Basic Floriculture

December 6, 2021

Drawing

December 7, 2021

Music

December 8, 2021

 

Science

December 9, 2021

 

Third Language

December 10, 2021

 

First Language

December 11, 2021

Mathematics

December 13, 2021

 

Social Science Paper

December 14, 2021

 

Second Language

December 15, 2021

 Astronomy

December 16, 2021

Social Science Paper 2

December 17, 2021

Geography & Economics

December 18, 2021

 Goa Board Term 1 Exams 2022: Class 12

Name of the subjects

Date

Geography

December 8, 2021

 Accountancy, History, Physics

December 9, 2021

 

Language 1

December 10, 2021

 

Language 2

December 11, 2021

Mathematics

December 13, 2021

Psychology

December 14, 2021

Business Studies & Chemistry

December 15, 2021

Language  

December 16, 2021

Banking

December 17, 2021

Economics, Biology, Geology

December 18, 2021

 

Political Science

December 20, 2021

Sociology

December 21, 2021

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen