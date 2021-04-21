Goa Board Exams 2021: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, while announcing the postponement, said that the new dates for the examinations will be announced 15 days prior to the commencement of the board exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Goa government on Wednesday announced the postponement of class 10th and class 12th board examinations 2021 in wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, while announcing the postponement, said that the new dates for the examinations will be announced 15 days prior to the commencement of the board exams.

The board exams for class 10th and class 12th were scheduled to take place from April 24, 2021. The decision came as opposition leaders and students from Goa schools have been urging the state government to cancel or postpone the board examinations in wake of the COVID-19 surge in the country.

However, the chief minister had last week ruled out any possibility to postpone the board examinations in the state and had said all precautions would be in place.

Apart from Goa, several states and UTs including Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Punjab had also rescheduled the board examinations in their respective states in wake of the resurgence in coronavirus cases.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had on April 14 postponed the class 12th board examinations across the country in schools affiliated to the CBSE. The CBSE had also announced that class 10th exams have been cancelled across the country in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases.

The students of Goa schools have also been demanding postponement or cancellation of board exams in the state. Now, considering the requests and the rising coronavirus cases, the Goa government has postponed the class 10th and class 12th board exams 2021. The exams will be held when the COVID-19 situation in the state will improve.

Meanwhile, Goa reported 1,502 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths and 426 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative cases in the state have gone up to 70,814 while the death toll has mounted to 943.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan