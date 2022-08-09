Goa Board Exam Dates 2023: GBSHSE Releases 10th, 12th Exam Schedule | Check Here

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the Goa Board exam dates 2022-23 for classes 10th and 12th. The Goa Board, GBSHSE exam dates 2023 are issued on the official website-- gbshse.in. As per the board, the exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in two terms.

Students must know that the application process for both SSC and HSSC classes has begun on the official website. Only registered candidates will be allowed to appear for the Goa board exam 2023. The last date to apply for the Goa board exam 2023 is September 8, 2022.

As per the Goa SSC Exam date 2023, the Term 1 exam will begin on November 10, 2022 and the Term 2 exams will begin on April 1, 2023. While, the Goa board HSSC Exam Term 1 will begin on November 10, 2022 and the term 2 exams will begin on March 1, 2022.

Goa board Class 12th/HSSC Exam Dates:

Theory Exam First Term 10-Nov-22

Second Term begins March 1, 2023

Practical exam (general) February 1, 2023

Audit of Vocational courses February 1, 2023

NSQF Practical February 7, 2023

GBSHSE SSC 2023 Exam Dates:

First Term begins 10-Nov-22

The second Term begins 1-Apr-23

Practical exam NSQF Subjects March 3, 2023, onwards

Science/Geography/History 3/1/2023 Onwards

Pre vocational/CWSN special subject March 13, 2023, onwards

Meanwhile, Here are SSC and HSSC Registration Dates:

The application process begins 8-Aug-22

Application ends(Without late fee) on 8-Sep-22

For more information and the latest updates candidates can check the goa board's official website.