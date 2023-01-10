Goa Board 2023 Date Sheet: GBSHSE Releases Class 12 Term 2 Exam Dates On Official Site | Full Schedule

Goa Board Class 12 Term 2 date sheet released on the official website of Goa education board. scroll to know more

By Ashita Singh
Tue, 10 Jan 2023 05:43 PM IST
Minute Read
Goa Board 2023 Date Sheet: GBSHSE Releases Class 12 Term 2 Exam Dates On Official Site | Full Schedule
Goa Board Class 12 Term 2 Exam Date Sheet

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE on Tuesday  announced the Class 12 term 2 datesheet for the 2023 board exams. The Goa Education board issued a notice on its official website, students can check the full schedule by visiting the site. 

According to the Goa education Board’ s date sheet, the class 12 term 2 exam will start on March 15. The GBSHSE board Class 12 exams will continue till March 31. Along with the Goa board Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce 2023 time tables, the board has also announced the Vocational exam date sheet.

The Goa Board HSSC exams will begin with the English Language, Marathi Language and English Language 1 papers. The exams will get over with the Geography paper on March 31.  

Meanwhile, the Goa board HSSC Class 12 exams will start at 9:30 am. But, students should make note that Goa Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education have asked them to reach the exam centre at 9 am. 

For the General streams, the practical exams will start on February 14, while for vocational and NSQF subjects, the GBSE practical exams will be held from February 1 and February 7 respectively.

Goa Board Class 12 Datesheet 2023 Term 2

March 15, 2023–Marathi Language I, English Language I, English Language I (CWSN)

March 16, 2023–Automobile, Health Care, Retail, Tourism & Hospitality, Beauty and Wellness, Apparel, Construction, Media and Entertainment, Agriculture, Electronics-Installation Technician, Electronics Field Technician, Logistics Management, Painting

March 17, 2023–Accountancy, Physics, History, History (CSWN) 

March 18, 2023–Political Science, Political Science (CSWN)

March 20, 2023–Mathematics, Mathematics and Statistics, Secretarial Practice

March 21, 2023–Sociology, Sociology (CSWN)

March 23, 2023–Chemistry, Business Studies

March 24, 2023–Banking, Computer Science, Co-operation, Co-operation (CSWN)

March 25, 2023–Psychology, Psychology (CSWN), Cookery

March 27, 2023–Biology, Geology, Economics, Economics (CSWN)

March 28, 2023– English Language II, Urdu Language II, Sanskrit Language II, French Language II, Portuguese Language II, Konkani Language II, Konkani Language II (CWSN)

March 29, 2023–Hindi Language II, Hindi Language II (CWSN)

March 30, 2023-Marathi Language II, Marathi Language II (CWSN) 

March 31, 2023–Geography, Geography (CSWN)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.