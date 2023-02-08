Goa Board Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 Released At result1.gbshse.in; Here’s How To Check

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on Wednesday released the result for the class 10 term 1 exam. Students can download the Goa board class 10 result at– result1.gbshse.in.

Candidates can also raise an issue with their OMR sheets and apply for the OMR re-verification for the class 10 term 1 results 2023. The last date for raising issues against the OMR sheet will be February 17, 2023.

Candidates who want to raise an issue with the OMR sheets and apply for the OMR re-verification option will be required to pay Rs 25 per response while submitting the re-verification request. The class 10 term 1 result includes the response sheets of the students, while the scorecard will be released after the term 2 results are out. Students are advised to check regularly on the official website to get the latest updates.

“Candidates to verify accuracy of their responses by comparing actual response sheet with response sheet captured by the system. Incase of any error/discrepancy the same may be challenged through online mode. The provision is made therein. To challenge, each response will be charged at the rate of Rs.25/-. In case of successful challenge, the amount charged will be refunded to the said candidate,” reads the official notice.

Goa Board SSC Result 2023: Important dates

Date of the Goa Board 10th Exam for Term 1– November 10 to 29, 2022

Date of Term 1 SSC Goa 10th Result– February 8, 2023

Date of the Term 2 Exam– April 1 to 22, 2023 (Term 2)

Date of Goa SSC Term 2 Result– May 2023

Date of application for re-evaluation– June 2023

Date of revaluation– July 2023

Supplementary exam for the Goa Board of SSC– July 2023

Supply result date– August 2023

Goa Board 10th Term 1 Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– result1.gbshse.in.

Step 2: Login required credentials such as seat number, school index and date of birth.

Step 3: Now Goa class 10th result, response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of GBSHSE 10th results for future reference.