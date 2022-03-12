New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In a major shocker, the Graduate Management Admission Council, which is the official administrator of GMAT, decided to cancel GMAC scores of 133 candidates for using unfair means. While the majority of candidates approximately 108 are from India, the rest of the students are from North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. More than 7,000 international management programmes of several big management schools such as Harvard, Wharton, Stanford, Tuck School of Business, and Indian School of Business rely on the GMAT exam.

Back in January, Delhi Police apprehended a cheating ring, wherein their investigation they found 133 cases of cheating. GMAC officials told the Times of India that they are cooperating with the authorities in every step and law enforcement in India regarding the case.

The GMAC authorities have not only cancelled the score of candidates who were found cheating but have also banned them from future testing with GMAC, and any previous exam scores were also cancelled.

Ashok Sarathy, Vice President, product management operations, GMAX said that the GMAC has identified cases where the security violation was being made for both home-based GMAT and even at test centres. He also said that the council has enough evidence to cancel the score of these students who have violated the policy, specifically proxy test-taking (someone else taking the test on the candidate's behalf).

"We will continue to adapt as technologies and techniques evolve to ensure that schools remain confident in the validity of test scores," Sarathy was quoted as saying by Times of India.

This is the first time when such a large number of violations were found. Though GMAC did not wish to disclose the specific measures they are taking, it is employing following these incidences said Sarathy.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen