New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: GD Goenka University has organised a memorial lecture series with the mention of the late Prabhash Joshi. Notable journalist Rahul Dev and many speakers participated in the event. Dev threw light on the life values practised by the late Joshi. He also emphasised journalistic ideals established by late Joshi.

Dev said, “There is a need to train the new generation of journalists by taking inspiration from the values practised by late Prabhash Joshi throughout his life.”

Dev especially mentioned the struggles of late Prabhash Joshi and his sacrifices made for practising value-based journalism. He also said that everyone needs to think on the ways to restore the basic values of journalism in present times.

Vice-Chancellor of GD Goenka University Prof Dr Tabrez Ahmad said that the contribution of late Joshi in journalism and discharging social duties was invaluable. He expressed his gratitude to Dev for participating in the series of lectures.

Registrar Dr Dhirendra Singh Parihar in his inaugural address said that it was an honour for the University to start the memorial lecture series with the mention of a notable figure like late Joshi.

Many prominent litterateurs from the country, thinkers, teachers and researchers were present during the memorial lecture series.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma