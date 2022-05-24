Panaji | Jagran Education Desk: The Goa Common Entrance Test, GCET 2022 registrations have commenced on May 23rd, 2022. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website of Goa CET. To fill out applications, candidates will need to visit the official website-- goacet.in. As per the notification released by Goa CET, the application window will remain open till June 10, 2022.

"Only candidates aspiring for admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in Goa State need to appear at GCET 2022," reads the official website. Candidates can check the other related details to GCET 2022 registrations here.

GCET 2022: Important dates

Online Registrations commence - on May 23rd, 2022

Online Registrations end on June 10, 2022

GCET Exam Dates- 11 July, 12 Jul

GCET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

*Individuals must have finished their Intermediate from the Goa Board, CBSE Board, or any other similar board. They must also have received the minimum percentage of marks in each subject. Further, the individual applying for the exam must be an Indian national. NRIs and OCIs are welcome to apply as well.

*There is no age limitation for candidates applying for any of the Engineering or Architectural courses under GPCET 2022.

Steps to apply for GCET 2022:

Visit the GCET website at goacet.in.

Register with your email address and password.

Click on the verification link issued to your email address.

Fill out the application form by submitting photos, and signatures, as well as selecting a subject.

Make the fee payment and save the application for future use.

GCET 2022 Application Fee:

Candidates would be required to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000. The payment can be made through online banking, credit/debit card, or UPI. Candidates must note that the late fee will be Rs. 1500/.

Candidates should also note that GCET will have three exams including Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. On July 11, from 10 am to 12 pm, the GCET Physics exam will be held. The Chemistry exam will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on the same day. Finally, the Mathematics exam will be held on July 12, from 10 am to 12 pm.

Posted By: Ashita Singh