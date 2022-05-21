New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE is all set to announce Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 today (May 21). As per the official announcement the class 12 Term 2 results will be declared by 5 PM. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, students can check and download their results from the official website - gbshse.info

The God education board conducted the class 12 Term 2 exam in the month of April in offline mode. These exams were conducted from April 5 to 23, 2022. In order to check the results, students should have their Roll Numbers and other login details to download these scores.

Students must note this, as per reports, the consolidated mark sheet for the Goa Board 12th Results will be released later, on May 24, 2022. If you have also appeared in the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official page of the education board -- gbshse.info

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 (Marks) -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their details -- Once done click on submit.

Step 4: The Goa Board HSSC Results 2022 will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Download and print a copy for future references

Talking about numbers, then more than 20,000 students are eagerly waiting for their GBSHSE results. Back in 2021, the overall pass percentage was recorded as 99.50 per cent as exams were cancelled due to COVID.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen