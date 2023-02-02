GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 Result 2023 Soon At result1.gbshse.in; Check Details

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the result for the class 12 term 1 examination soon. Once released, students can download the Goa Board HSSC result at– result1.gbshse.in.

According to the schedule, the class 12 result was expected to release on Wednesday. However, the result is yet to be released candidates are advised to check regularly on the official website. “First Term Performance will be available from 01/02/2023 at 1.00 pm onwards!,” reads the notification.

Candidates must note that they can verify the accuracy of their responses. In case of any error/discrepancy, the same may be challenged through online mode. Candidates can challenge through online mode by paying Rs 25 for each response. In case of a successful challenge, the amount charged will be refunded to the same candidate. The last date to submit the challenges will be February 8, 2023.

The Goa board exam is held in two terms and there will be no mark sheet for the first term exam. Candidates will have to verify their marks via their response sheet and answer key. The final mark sheet, however, will be released after aggregating the performance in both terms. The Board conducted the class 12 board exams for the term 1 examination from November 10 to 23, 2022.

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 Result 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– result1.gbshse.in.

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage ‘Download Goa HSSC Class 12th Term 1 Result 2023’.

Step 3: Now enter the login required credentials such as the registration number.

Step 4: Now GBSHSE Goa Class 12th result, response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download GBSHSE 12th results and take a printout of it for future reference.