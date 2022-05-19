Panaji | Jagran Education Desk: The Goa Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the HSSC or class 12 result date and time on Thursday, May 19th. In an official announcement, GBSHSE said that the results of the 12th standard exams conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHE) will be declared on May 21.

The results will be declared on Saturday at 5 pm said the Board Chairman Bhagirath Shetye. He also mentioned that the scorecards will be made available for students on the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Once released, candidates can check their respective results on the official website--gbshe.com. The Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) class 12 board exams were conducted from April 5 to April 23, 2022, for general stream students and April 6 to April 22, 2022, for the vocational stream.

Also, the practicals for class 12 were held from March 1 till March 25, 2022, from 10:30 am to 12 pm. As per Board Chairman Shetye, the tests were conducted at 18 centres and 72 sub-centres across the state.

Here’s step-by-step process of downloading GBSHSE HSSC Results 2022:

Visit the official website at -- gbhse.com

Tap to click the ‘Results 2022’ link

Enter your credentials such as roll number and name

Click on Submit

Your Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 will be displayed

Save and Download your result for future use.

Goa Board HSSC 2022 Pass percentage:

In the year 2021, a total of 18,195 candidates registered for HSSC examinations. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.40 per cent, of which science stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 99.69 per cent, commerce at 99.66, and arts at 99.39 per cent. The round percentage of vocational subjects was 98.51 per cent.

Posted By: Ashita Singh