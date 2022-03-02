New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will declare the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on March 17. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the institute -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Back on February 21, the education institute has released the provisional answer key for GATE 2022. The final answer key will be released with the results. In order for candidates to secure seats in the premium institute such as IIT, they have to score the best of best in the cut-off.

The four factors on which the GATE 2022 cut-off is based are -- the number of candidates who appeared for the paper, the difficulty level of the paper, the total number of seats available, and the category under which the candidate is seeking admission. It should be noted, that the cut-off will be different for separate papers.

If you have also appeared for the exam, then here's how you can check the results by following the step-wise guide.

GATE 2022: Steps to check results :

Step 1: Go to the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: on the homepage of the website, students will find the link of 'results' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the student needs to log in using ID and the GOAPS password

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the website

NOTE: Download the result and take a printout of the results for further use.

Once the results will be declared, Candidates will select the college they want to get admission into. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their GATE scores. In order to get admission in IITs, candidates will have to apply at the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP). COAP is the body that conducts counselling for admission to the prestigious institute. For getting admissions in NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and CFTIs MTech programs, students are required to apply at the Centralised Counselling for MTech (CCMT).

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen