IIT Bombay released the GATE 2021 Final Answer Key on Wednesday. Now, GATE 2021 Results is expected anytime sooner. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 Result might release this week. This update is after IIT Bombay formally released the GATE 2021 Final Answer Key for the recently held PG engineering entrance exam on Wednesday. The finale date of the GATE 2021 Results has not been announced. However, it is expected that before March 22, the institute might declare the results.

Earlier, GATE results have been declared within a day of the release of the final answer key. So following the same pattern, candidates can expect results by today or tomorrow. The results will be declared on the official website of GATE.

How to download GATE 2021 Result/Scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE

Step 2: Click on 'GATE Results 2021'

Step 3: Fill in your credentials, such as enrollment ID and password.

Step 4: Now, the result will be displayed on your screen. Download it and save the results.

Please Note: GATE 2021 Scorecard would be available for free download from March 26 to May 31, 2021. After May 31, candidates, who appeared for the exam, will have to pay the fee of Rs 500 to download the scorecard till December 31, 2021. Also, the scorecard will be available only on the GATE's website – no physical copies would be made available. GATE 2021 scorecard will be valid for three years for candidates who qualified for the exam can download.

How to download Answer Key?

Step 1: Visit the Official Website of GATE

Step 2: Click on 'GATE 2021 Question Paper and Final Anwer Keys'

Step 3: Select the subject for which you appeared the exam

Step 4: Now click on 'Download Gate 2021 Answer Key'

Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website of GATE for the results.

