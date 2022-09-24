GATE Exam 2023: Registration Process To End On September 30; Check How To Apply

The registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will come to an end on September 30. Students who wish to register for the exam are advised to visit the official website of the education body and can fill their application form the website -- gate.iitk.ac.in

This year the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will organise the GATE 2023 exams and the education body will conduct the exam for 29 papers. Further, students do have the opportunity to select the two paper combinations from a list of combinations of papers.

The GATE 2023 exam will consist of 100 marks. The bifurcation of the marks is divided as General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks), whereas the rest of the exam will cover other syllabus consisting of 85 marks.

If you also want to register for the exam and want to know how to do it, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

GATE 2023 Application Steps

Step 1: Go to the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in

step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'Apply online' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to fill in their GATE application form

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents including scanned images of photograph and signature as required

Step 5: Now, make the fee payment

Step 6: Preview the filled GATE application form 2023 and submit the form

Further, candidates have the opportunity to select three exam cities from the list of exam city centres. However, students should note that their three choices should be from the GATE 2023 zone.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.