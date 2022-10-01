GATE Exam 2023: Registration Deadline Extended October 4; Check How To Apply

The registration deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) has been extended till October 4. Students who wish to enroll in the course can visit the official website and get register for the test -- gate.iitk.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will be conducting the GATE 2023 test. Meanwhile, the extension of the deadline was announced on Twitter as well as an official notice was also shared on the official website. Back on August 30, the registration for the exam started and the last date technically was yesterday, September 30, 2022, was the last date to register. However, after a request by candidates, the education body extended the deadline for registration.

“Dear Candidates, we heard you. The deadline has been extended. #GATE2023," the notice on the official website reads.

If you also want to apply for the exam, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

GATE 2023: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to click on the login button on the homepage

Step 3: Now, students need to register themselves and fill in the details

Step 4: Students now need to log in with those credentials

Step 5: Pay the fees and click on submit.

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Female candidates of all the categories have to pay Rs 850 as normal fees for the GATE application, whereas students who belong to SC/ST/PwD category have to pay Rs 850 as the application fees. Other students have to pay Rs 1700 as the application fees.

IIT Kanpur will conduct the GATE examination on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. Students who wish to take admitted to various IITs have to appear for the GATE exam. GATE scores are also used by various Public Sector Undertakings or PSU recruitments. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.