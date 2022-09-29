GATE Exam 2022: Application Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Check How To Apply

The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023, will come to an end tomorrow (September 30). Students who are yet to fill their GATE application forms are advised to do so on the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in

If candidates will apply after tomorrow's mid-night, they will have to pay late fees. This year, the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur will conduct the GATE examination on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. Students should note that the examination would be conducted in 29 papers. Further, as per the combinations allowed, candidates can appear for 2 papers.

However, students should note that they will be able to register till October 7. However, they have to pay late fees of Rs 500. Students who will submit their application forms before the deadline, will not have to pay late fees.

Meanwhile, female candidates of all the categories have to pay Rs 850 as normal fees for the GATE application, whereas students who belong to SC/ST/PwD category have to pay Rs 850 as the application fees. Other students have to pay Rs 1700 as the application fees.

GATE 2023 Application Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in

step 2: Students, on the homepage of the website will find the link that reads 'Apply online' -- Click on that

Step 3: Students now need to fill in their GATE application form

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents including scanned images of photograph and signature as required

Step 5: Now, make the fee payment

Step 6: Preview the filled GATE application form 2023 and submit the form

Students who wish to take admitted to various IITs have to appear for the GATE exam. GATE scores are also used by various Public Sector Undertakings or PSU recruitments. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.