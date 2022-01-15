New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur is soon going to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) admit card today ( January 15). Once the admit card will be released, then the GATE admit card 2022 download link will be updated. Candidates who have registered for the exam are advised to keep a close on of the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

The GATE 2022 exam will commence on February 5, 2022, and will continue till February 13, 2022. From February 04, 2022, scribe selection, preparation of exam centre including sanitisation, and other activities will take place.

“Admit card download available from January 15, 2022,” a statement on the official website read.

Earlier in November 2021, IIT Kharagpur removed Sonepat, Panipat, and Ldukki from the list of GATE 2022 exam centre cities. This year IIT Kharagpur will be conducting the GATE 2022 exam.

GATE 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website --

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, the candidate will find the link of 'Download Admit Card' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate has to enter his or her Id and other login credentials

Step 4: Submit and download the GATE 2022 admit cards

NOTE: Download and keep a hard copy of the document for future use.

IIT Kharagpur GATE 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of an objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

Is there a negative marking in the exam?

Yes, there is negative marking in the exam however, negative marking is only for MCQ questions. For MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen