GATE 2023: Response Sheet To Release Today, Answer Key On February 21; Here's How To Check

IIT KANPUR will be releasing the response sheet for the Gratitude Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 today. Once released, all the candidates who appeared for the exams can check it on the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. These response sheets would be based on how the candidates have performed in their respective exams.

The GATE 2023 response sheets would include the answers marked by the candidates for all the sections. With the help of the response sheets, candidates will be able to check their overall marks obtain in the Gate examination.

Meanwhile, the Answer Key 2023 for GATE would release on Feb 21. All the candidates must note that with help of these response sheets they can tally the right answers and can raise discrepancies if any. Candidates would be able to raise objections from February 21 to February 25, 2023. The result will be announced next month on March 16, 2023. The exam was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 at various examination centres. This year about 6.8 lakh candidates registered for the GATE 2023 exam.

Here's how Candidates can check their GATE 2023 response sheets:

Visit the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in

Then, click on the 'GATE response sheet download'

Enter the registration number and password as asked

Your GATE 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Then, Download the GATE answer sheet for future reference.

This year, GATE 2023 Exam was conducted for 29 papers and candidates were allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers in this year's examination. Each GATE paper is of 100 marks wherein General Aptitude is common for all papers which consist 15 marks and the rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus which is of 85 marks.

Also this year, the exam was successfully completed, with the final session being held on 12th February. The GATE 2023 exam was held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023 in eight sessions and this year witnessed an overwhelming response with about 6.8 lakh candidates registering for GATE 2023