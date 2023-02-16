GATE 2023 Response Sheet Out At gate.iitk.ac.in; Here’s How To Check

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur on Wednesday Evening released the response sheet for GATE exam 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can download the response sheet at– gate.iitk.ac.in.

After the GATE 2023 response sheet is released, the answer key will be released soon on the official website. Candidates will be given time to raise objections and challenge the GATE 2023 answer key. The results will be released after the challenges raised are checked and the scorecard will be available for download on March 21, 2023.

According to the schedule, the exam was conducted by the Institute on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The answer key will be released on February 21, 2023, and submission of challenges by candidates on answer keys will be available from February 22 to 25, 2023. The results will be announced on March 16, 2023. The score card will be available to candidates on March 21, 2023.

GATE 2023: Important Dates

GATE 2023 Exams– February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023

GATE 2023 Response Sheet– February 15, 2023

GATE 2023 Answer Key– February 21, 2023

GATE 2023 Answer Key Objections– February 22 to 25, 2023

GATE 2023 Result– March 21, 2023

GATE 2023 Response Sheet: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Click o the link and a new page will open.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter the login details and click on submit button.

Step 4: Now check the responses and download the page.

Note: Download the response sheet and print out it for future reference.