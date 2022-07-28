GATE 2023 Registrations: Application Process For January Exams To Start From August 30; Here's How To Apply

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 registrations are scheduled to commence on August 30, 2022. Interested and eligible students can apply for the GATE 2023 exams on the official website of IIT Kanpur at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The last date to apply for the GATE 2023 exam is scheduled for September 30.

Like each year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will conduct GATE 2023. Next year, the GATE exams will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. GATE 2023 admit card will be available to download on the website- gate.iitk.ac.in from January 3. The candidates can download the GATE 2023 hall ticket using their roll number, and date of birth.

Candidates must note that to apply for GATE 2023, they will need to pay a minimum application fee.

Here's How To Apply For GATE 2023 Exams:

Step1: Visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, enter the log-in credentials- Enrollment ID and Password

Step3: Click on Submit.

Step 4: Fill the details as mentioned and upload scanned documents.

Step 5: Now, pay the GATE 2022 application fees and click on submit.

Step 6: Save the GATE 2022 application form, download it, and take a printout for future references.

GATE 2023: Exam Format

GATE 2023 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) in 29 subject areas.

"The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences. The candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or completed any government degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Sciences / Commerce / Arts shall be eligible," notice issued at official GATE site reads.