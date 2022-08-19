GATE 2023 Registration Process To Begin From August 30; Check Important Dates Here

The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 will begin on August 30, 2022. Students should note that the exam conducting body has released the notification and the link for the registration will be activated on August 30. Students who wish to appear in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the link has been activated, students can fill out the registration form from the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in

Meanwhile, the notification, as well as the ATE syllabus for the 2023 examination, has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur. Further, the examination will be conducted for 29 papers. XE, XH and XL are groups of multiple subject combinations.

Candidates will be given the opportunity to appear for any 2 exams. However, first, they need to match the given combination of papers. Also, students will find the syllabus for all subject combinations for XE, XH and XL under the same paper code heads.

As per the GATE given schedule, the exam will take place on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. Students should note that the exam will be a computer-based test, and candidates can apply for the examination online.

GATE 2023: Important Dates

GATE 2023 application form release date -- August 30, 2022

GATE 2023 registration last date -- September 30, 2022

GATE 2023 extended application process with late fee ends -- October 7, 2022

GATE 2023 application correction window -- November 4 to 11, 2022

GATE 2023 admit card release date -- January 3, 2023

GATE 2023 exam date -- February 2, 4, 11, and 12, 2023

Candidate's response releasing date -- February 15, 2023

GATE 2023 Answer keys -- February 21, 2023

GATE 2023 result date -- March 16, 2023

GATE 2023 scorecard -- March 21, 2023

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information regarding the registration process.