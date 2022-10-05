GATE 2023 Registration: Last Date For Application Extended Till October 7; Here's How To Apply

The application deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 has been extended till October 7. Earlier, it was extended till October 4 and again IIT Kanpur has extended the deadline by 3 days. All the candidates interested can now apply for the GATE 2023 exam online at the official website-- iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can visit the official website to fill out the application form by Friday.

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will be conducting the GATE 2023 test. The extension of the deadline was announced via official on the official website. “The deadline for Regular Registration is extended till 07th Oct. 2022 (Without Late Fee),” a statement on the GATE 2023 website read.

GATE 2023: Here's How To Register

Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

On the apply online link, click and complete the GATE 2023 registration process

Fill out the GATE application form 2023

Upload documents including scanned images of photographs and signature

Pay the GATE 2023 registration fee

Preview and submit the filled GATE application form 2023

Back on August 30, the registration for the exam started and the last date technically was yesterday, September 30, 2022, was the last date to register. However, after a request by candidates, the education body extended the deadline for registration till October 7th.

IIT Kanpur will conduct the GATE examination on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. Students who wish to take admitted to various IITs have to appear for the GATE exam. GATE 2023 will be conducted in 29 papers including in subjects of Agricultural Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Mining Engineering.