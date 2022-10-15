GATE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 16; Here's How To Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur has extended the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 registration deadline. Earlier the last date to fill out the online application form was October 14, 2022. However, now Candidates can register for GATE 2023 examination with the payment of late fee till October 16. Candidates interested in the exam can can fill the application form with a late fee of Rs 500 on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

Candidates must know that before registering for the GATE 2023 exam can check the list of documents required for application below.

GATE 2023: List Of Documents Required

Candidate's photograph

Candidate's signature

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Valid photo ID proof

Steps To Fill GATE 2023 Application Form

GATE 2023 Exam Date

All candidates must know that GATE 2023 is slated to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The GATE 2023 examination will be held for 29 papers. Each candidate can be allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers of the GATE 2023.

Meanwhile, the conducting body of GATE 2023 is providing 82 combinations of papers. The candidates opting to appear in two subject papers must have a primary choice of paper as their default choice, while the second choice of paper should be from the pre-defined two-paper combination list.

GATE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate pursuing in the final year of any undergraduate degree program or has already completed is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2023 exam.

Candidates with BDS, BVSc and BSc (Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry) degrees can also appear for the exam.

GATE 2023: Application Fee

General category candidates and foreign nationals are required to pay an application fee (including late fee) of Rs 2,200 per paper. Female, SC, ST and PwD category candidates need to pay an application fee (including late fee) of Rs 1,350.

GATE 2023: Here's How Candidates Can Apply