GATE 2023 Registration Begins Today; Check How To Apply At gate.iitk.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Kanpur will open the application window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 from today, August 30, 2022. The candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website of GATE--gate.iitk.ac.in and complete their registration.

Once the registration link on the website is active, candidates can enter their details and register themselves.

It must be noted that GATE 2023 will be held for 29 papers including in subjects Aerpospace Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Physics, Chemistry, Statistics, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Environmental Science and Engineering, Engineering Sciences, Ecology and Evolution, Humanities and Social Sciences, Geomatics Engineering and Life Sciences.

The candidates who are applying for the exam can choose the two paper combinations from the provided list of combinations of papers. Notably, each GATE 2023 paper will be a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and the rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

GATE 2023 Registration Fee:

Female candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 850 per paper up to September 30 and Rs 1,350 after that.

Fees for the registration of SC, ST, and PwD candidates are Rs 850 per paper up to September 30 and Rs 1,350 after that.

For other candidates including foreign nationals, the registration fee is Rs 1,700 per paper up to September 30 and Rs 2,200 after that.

GATE 2023: How To Register?

Candidates can follow these steps and register themselves:

Step 1: Go to the official website--gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Apply Online" tab and complete the registration process.

Step 3: You can now fill up your GATE 2023 application form.

Step 4: Upload the documents as per the requirement of the website including scanned images of the photograph and signature.

Step 5: Pay the GATE 2023 registration charge.

Step 6: Double-check all the information and preview your application form.

Step 7: Submit the application form.

NOTE: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria:

Any candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or has completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible to register for GATE 2023.

"The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI)," the notification on the official website said.