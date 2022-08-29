GATE 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow At gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Details Here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will open registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on August 30, 2022. Those candidates who want to apply for the GATE 2023 can visit the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in and apply for the test.

According to the official website, the last day to register for the test is September 30, 2022, but if the candidates miss the last date, they can submit their applications by October 7, 2022, by paying the late fees.

GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria:

Any candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or has completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible to register for GATE 2023.

"The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI)," the notification on the official website said.

GATE 2023 Documents Required For The Registration :

Candidates need the below-mentioned documents in order to complete their registrations:

- High-quality picture of the candidate as per the specified requirements mentioned in the GATE 2023 information brochure.

- High-quality image of the signature of the candidate.

- Scanned copy of category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format, if applicable.

-Scanned copy of PwD certificate in pdf format, if applicable.

- Scanned copy of the certificate of Dyslexia, if applicable, in pdf format.

Additionally, the candidates also need any valid photo identity documents: Aadhar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driving License. The ID should have the name and date of birth of the candidate and a unique Photo ID number.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to carry their original photo ID on the day of the exam.

GATE 2023 Registration Fee:

Female candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 850 per paper up to September 30 and Rs 1,350 after that.

Fees for the registration of SC, ST, and PwD candidates are Rs 850 per paper up to September 30 and Rs 1,350 after that.

For other candidates including foreign nationals, the registration fee is Rs 1,700 per paper up to September 30 and Rs 2,200 after that.