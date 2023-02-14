GATE 2023 Exam Response Sheet To Release Tomorrow At gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be releasing the response sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 tomorrow (February 15). The response sheet will be based on how all candidates have answered the question. Once released, Candidates can check the response sheet at– gate.iitk.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the GATE 2023 response sheet will be released tomorrow and will be uploaded on the candidate portal on the official website. The response sheet includes the answers marked by the candidates for all the sections. With the help of the response sheets, candidates will be able to check their overall marks obtain in the Gate examination.

The GATE 2023 answer key will be released on February 21, 2023, and the candidates will be able to raise objections from February 21 to February 25, 2023. The result will be announced next month on March 16, 2023. The exam was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 at various examination centers. This year about 6.8 lakh candidates registered for the GATE 2023 exam.

GATE 2023 Exam was conducted for 29 papers and candidates were allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers in this year's examination. Each GATE exam paper consisted of 100 marks while the general aptitude paper was common for all papers which consists of 15 marks. The rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus which was 85 marks.

GATE 2023: Important Dates

GATE 2023 Exams– February 4, 5, 11 and 12

GATE 2023 Response Sheet– February 15

GATE 2023 Answer Key– February 21

GATE 2023 Answer Key Objections– February 22 to 25

GATE 2023 Result– March 21

GATE 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘GATE response sheet download’.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter the registration number and password.

Step 4: Now GATE 2023 response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the GATE answer sheet for future reference.